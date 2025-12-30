Cyprus’ Industrial Production Index reached 116.4 units in October 2025, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat) .

The index rose by 3.5 per cent compared with October 2024, while during the period from January to October 2025 it increased by 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

In terms of sectoral performance, manufacturing activity strengthened by 4.3 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, water supply and materials recovery increased by 7.4 per cent, while electricity supply recorded a decline of 3.4 per cent and mining and quarrying fell by 1.7 per cent.

Within manufacturing, the most notable annual gains were seen in basic metals and fabricated metal products, which expanded by 13.8 per cent.

In addition, wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, increased by 9.9 per cent, rubber and plastic products rose by 8 per cent, while furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment advanced by 7.4 per cent.

By contrast, the sharpest annual declines were recorded in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, which fell by 6.5 per cent, and in paper and paper products and printing, which decreased by 5.1 per cent.

Over the first ten months of 2025, the strongest increases were observed in basic metals and fabricated metal products, which rose by 8.7 per cent, followed by other non-metallic mineral products at 8.5 per cent.

Furthermore, wood and products of wood and cork increased by 8.4 per cent, while water collection, treatment and supply advanced by 7.2 per cent.

During the same period, the steepest declines were seen in paper and paper products and printing, which fell by 11.2 per cent, and in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, which declined by 6.4 per cent year-on-year.