Fraudulent SMS messages posing as alerts from the national health scheme Gesy are urging citizens to click malicious links, police warned on Tuesday.

The warning follows multiple reports from people who received suspicious messages falsely purporting to be from Gesy.

These messages typically claim a problem with Gesy’s electronic portal, urging recipients to fix the error by clicking a link which directs users to a phishing site designed to steal passwords.

Police warned that these messages are malicious and sre not connected to Gesy, asking the public to avoid responding or clicking any links.

Police are further advising the public not to share personal details or passwords, to verify any requests for credentials, and to change passwords immediately if entered on a suspicious link.

Authorities also recommend using a unique password for each online service.