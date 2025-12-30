We are proud to share that Mr. Roni Aloni, managing director of Fattal Hotel Management – Mediterranean, has been honoured with the Award of Excellence by the CyHMA – Cyprus Hotel Managers Association, presented by its Chairman, Mr. Marios Ellinas, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the hospitality industry and his lasting impact on the Mediterranean region.

The award was presented during a distinguished gala ceremony celebrating leadership, vision, and sustained excellence in hospitality. This recognition reflects a career spanning more than three decades, during which Mr. Aloni has built one of the most respected executive profiles in the Mediterranean hospitality landscape. His experience extends across luxury four-star and five-star hotels and resorts and international hotel groups — a professional journey marked by consistency, credibility, and trust.

Since 2017, in his role as Managing Director of Fattal Hotel Management in the Mediterranean, Mr. Aloni has led the strategic expansion of the Leonardo Hotels and Resorts Mediterranean, NYX Hotels, Leonardo Boutique Hotels and Limited-Edition brands across Cyprus and Greece. Under his leadership, key destinations including Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca, Protaras, Athens, Rhodes, Thessaloniki and Nafplio have been transformed into flagship hospitality benchmarks, reinforcing the Group’s strong presence and long-term vision in the region.

Throughout his career, Mr. Aloni has been recognised not only for driving growth and investment success, but also for his clear strategic vision, operational excellence, and financial discipline. Equally important is his people-centric leadership approach, built on respect, trust, and the development of strong teams. He is a leader who builds more than hotels; he builds careers, long-term value, and meaningful relationships across the organisation.

The Award of Excellence recognises Mr. Aloni as a visionary executive, a trusted industry leader, and a true ambassador of Mediterranean hospitality. This honour represents a proud moment for the Fattal Group and for all teams across Cyprus and Greece, whose collective dedication and professionalism continue to shape the Group’s success.