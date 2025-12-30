The total number of students in Cyprus increased to 218,129 in the 2023/2024 school year, up 4.7 per cent from 208,374 in 2022/2023, the statistical service announced on Tuesday.

The number of schools and other educational institutions also grew, rising to 1,368 from 1,351 the previous year.

The total number of teachers increased to 17,298, up 5 per cent from 16,475.

In pre-school and nursery education, 778 institutions taught 38,931 children, compared with 764 institutions and 37,344 children in 2022/2023.

Primary schools had 361 schools with 60,079 pupils, up from 358 schools and 58,168 pupils. Secondary schools had 170 schools with 61,230 students, slightly more than the previous year’s 171 schools and 59,926 students.

At university and higher education level, 59 institutions enrolled 57,889 students, up 9.4 per cent from 52,936 students in 58 institutions in 2022/2023.

Special schools had 11 schools with 575 students and 213 teachers, compared with 551 students and 211 teachers the year before.

Public spending on education in 2023 was €1.599 billion. This was 12.1 per cent of the national budget and 4.9 per cent of GDP. In 2022, spending was €1.446 billion, 12.9 per cent of the budget and also 4.9 per cent of GDP.

Spending per student in 2023 was €6,413 for pre-school, €8,975 for primary, €13,232 for general secondary, €15,692 for technical secondary, and €15,084 for universities.

In 2022, these figures were lower, ranging from €5,770 to €13,591 per student.

The figures show that more students are attending school at all levels, with more teachers and schools, and higher funding per student.