A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery and attempted murder involving an 85-year-old man in the Nicosia district, police said on Tuesday.

The attack took place on December 20 when an unknown individual broke into the victim’s home during the early evening.

According to the complaint, the suspect assaulted the elderly man and stole a sum of money before fleeing the scene.

The victim was found seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Medical examinations revealed a skull fracture, broken ribs, head injuries, swelling and a severe haematoma to the eye.

Following investigations, Nicosia police arrested the 19-year-old.

Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and theft.

Police confirmed that examinations and witness statements are continuing, while forensic evidence collected from the scene is being analysed.

The suspect is expected to be brought before court to face remand proceedings.