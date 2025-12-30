On Tuesday, the weather will initially be overwhelmingly clear. In the afternoon, clouds will increase and lead to isolated rain showers in the west and the higher mountains.

The temperature will rise to 15 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 degrees on the coast and around 6 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will initially blow at 3 Beaufort and gradually become mainly southwesterly at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

During the night, it will remain mostly cloudy, with rain and isolated storms, which may include hail. Sleet and possible snow are expected on the higher peaks of Troodos.

The temperature will drop to 8 degrees Celsius inland, around 12 degrees on the coast and to 3 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwesterly, initially weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and may increase to up to 6 Beaufort in the coastal areas of the island. The sea will be a little rough to rough.