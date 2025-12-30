Twelve missing people were identified in 2025 by the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), while the remains of 20 more were discovered during excavations, Greek Cypriot representative Leonidas Pantelides told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday.

“Other identifications are imminent and will be completed in 2026,” Pantelides said, emphasising the value of information provided to the CMP by the public. “Every detail helps to have a complete picture of the burial sites.”

Although identifications this year were fewer than in previous years, the 20 unidentified remains mean “the numbers remained stable,” he noted, adding that the process is time-consuming.

The 12 identifications stem from 2024’s findings, Pantelides clarified.

Eight excavations in 2025 uncovered remains believed to belong to 20 people, whose identities will be announced once confirmed.

Pantelides declined to specify the locations of the remains until identifications are finalised, to avoid raising false hopes among families.

Last year, the CMP excavated 105 sites, while this year, the number rose to 130.

“There are currently eight active archaeologist teams, with the possibility to increase to nine,” Pantelides said.

Asked about information inflow from the public, the representative pointed out that the CMP would benefit from a higher information volume.

“We always ask people if they know anything that can help us,” Pantelides added, although most of the times information provided overlaps with cases known to the CMP.

Despite that, Pantelides emphasised the information can be valuable due to “the lack of accuracy” surrounding certain cases.

“We trust that the witnesses are telling the truth, but after so many years they don’t remember the exact location of the remains, and so small details may complete the picture for us,” he said adding that every detail can help.

Pantelides finally noted that the CMP continues to face restrictions from military sites and certain areas in the north.