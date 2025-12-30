A yellow weather warning for rain, isolated storms and strong winds will be effect from 10pm on Tuesday until 10pm on Wednesday, the met office said on Tuesday.

A combination of rain, isolated storms and very strong winds at a six to seven on the Beaufort scale are expected to affect the island, especially the coast and the mountains, with a possibility of hail.

“Total rainfall is expected locally to exceed 55 millimetres in 24 hours,” the announcement noted.