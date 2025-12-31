The most exciting numbers and songs from award-winning musicals of Broadway and the West End are coming to Cyprus’ west coast. On January 8, Paphos audiences will get to enjoy A Night of Broadway at Technopolis 20, swaying with dazzling songs from renowned musicals.

The performance is inspired by the intimate yet dazzling cabaret evenings of Broadway’s Living Room. Two local musicians will present a night that captures the true spirit of Broadway. Iconic numbers from Funny Girl, Cabaret, Wicked, Grease, West Side Story and many more will sound on January 8 as vocalist Midia Kalou and pianist Marianna Georgiou take the floor.

They join forces to pay tribute to some of the most beloved female characters and theatre divas, bringing their stories, emotions and unforgettable melodies to life in a night that promises sparkle, passion and pure musical delight.

More musical evenings will follow in January at Technopolis 20 as the month unfolds. On January 9, a piano and violin concert will take place with violinist Lyusi Hovhannesyan and pianist David Anastasiou. The two musicians will come together to present a refined repertoire of romantic and early-20th-century works.

A Night of Broadway

Live performance of iconic and award-winning musicals of Broadway and the West End by Midia Kalou (voice) and Marianna Georgiou (piano). January 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Violin and Piano Concert

With violinist Lyusi Hovhannesyan and pianist David Anastasiou. January 9. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420