British Cypriot education leader Dr Nikos Savvas DL has been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours List 2025 for services to education.

Dr Savvas, chief executive of Eastern Education Group, was recognised for his more than 25 years of leadership in the sector and his role in driving educational innovation in Suffolk.

He joined West Suffolk College as principal in 2013 during a period of national funding cuts and later led the expansion of the group into a major regional education provider.

Reacting to the honour, Dr Savvas dedicated the award to his colleagues and community, saying it reflected collective achievement rather than individual success.

He emphasised that high-quality education is not limited to major cities and that regional communities can lead nationally.

Eastern Education Group now oversees sixth form colleges, a university centre, primary schools across East Anglia.