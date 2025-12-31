TUI UK has highlighted Cyprus across three of its latest travel rankings, placing a Cypriot hotel among the best swim-up room resorts, naming the island as a top destination for weddings abroad, and ranking Ayia Napa among the best party destinations, underlining the country’s broad appeal to holidaymakers.

In its latest round-ups aimed at UK travellers planning holidays, celebrations and nightlife breaks, the tour operator positioned Cyprus alongside established global destinations while giving particular prominence to specific locations on the island.

In its guide to the best places to get married abroad, TUI UK said Cyprus stands out as a versatile wedding destination offering religious, legal and symbolic ceremonies.

“Cyprus is a great option if you’re planning a religious wedding,” the company said, adding that couples who have been baptised or christened can opt for an Anglican Church ceremony and even choose their own hymns and readings.

It added that symbolic and legal ceremonies are also available on the island, making Cyprus suitable for a wide range of couples and preferences.

Cyprus was featured alongside other popular wedding destinations such as Greece, which TUI described as offering everything from island ceremonies in Crete, Corfu and Santorini to mainland weddings in Halkidiki, as well as hotel-based options with family-friendly facilities.

At the same time, Ayia Napa was singled out in TUI UK’s list of the best party holiday destinations, placing the Cypriot resort among Europe’s most established nightlife hotspots.

“It’s across to Cyprus next, with a look at why Ayia Napa should be on your radar for a party holiday abroad,” the company said, pointing to Ayia Napa Square as the centre of nightlife, with back-to-back bars and clubs.

TUI UK also highlighted the area’s beaches, saying the resort’s white sands are “almost as legendary as its nights out,” reinforcing its dual appeal for daytime relaxation and late-night entertainment.

Ayia Napa was included alongside destinations such as Laganas in Zakynthos and Malia in Crete, both long associated with clubbing holidays, while Cyprus was the only destination to feature prominently across multiple categories.

Further strengthening Cyprus’ presence, a hotel in Ayia Napa was included in TUI UK’s list of the best swim-up rooms worldwide.

The Tasia Maris Beach Hotel & Spa ranked seventh overall, placing Cyprus alongside destinations such as the Maldives, Jamaica, Mexico and Croatia.

“The swim-up rooms here come with a pair of loungers and tropical greenery serves as a backdrop to the pool,” TUI UK said, adding that large glass doors opening onto the terrace create an even closer connection to the water.

It highlighted the hotel’s adults-only concept and its location, noting that a sandy beach is less than a minute’s walk away and that Nissi Beach can be reached within 15 minutes on foot.

The tour operator also praised the hotel’s facilities, including a large main pool with rock formations, water features, a swim-under bridge and a swim-up bar, as well as multiple bars and dining options such as the sea-view à la carte restaurant specialising in dishes like swordfish.

Across its rankings, TUI UK presented Cyprus as a destination that combines luxury accommodation, nightlife, beaches and major life events such as weddings, positioning the island as a multi-dimensional choice for different types of travellers.