The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) made substantial progress on its privatisation project during 2025, according to its chairman Marinos Christodoulides.

In statements made on Monday, Christodoulides also outlined the performance of the exchange, its development initiatives, as well as its wider role in the economy.

He said that in 2025, “the Cyprus Stock Exchange continued its steadily upward trajectory of recent years, recording notable activity as well as increased investment interest, within a highly changeable international environment characterised by economic challenges, instability and growth opportunities”.

“Specifically, up to December 29, 2025, the General Price Index of the CSE recorded a positive change of 27.29 per cent compared with its level on December 31, 2024,” he added.

The CSE chief explained that “the average daily trading activity amounted to €699,000, a figure that reflects the gradual strengthening of market liquidity”.

Moreover, Christodoulides said there had also been a significant increase in the total market capitalisation of the exchange in recent years, which stood at €37.5 billion in 2025.

He stated that “the participation of foreign investors in the capitalisation of CSE-listed companies amounted to 38.03 per cent of the total market capitalisation”.

At the same time, he said, “notable activity was also recorded from members operating remotely on the CSE, whose participation in daily trading activity reached approximately 10 per cent”.

Christodoulides said that during 2025, “the board, management and staff of the CSE focused on the implementation of important new projects and initiatives”.

He mentioned that the aim was to “broaden the organisation’s products, markets and services, enhancing the attractiveness of the CSE, and strengthening the long-term competitiveness of the Cypriot capital market”.

He described the progress made on privatisation as pivotal, saying that, “of key importance during 2025 was the achievement of substantial progress on the important project of the privatisation of the Cyprus Stock Exchange”.

He added that, “the privatisation project is expected to move forward in 2026, with the selection of a strategic investor and the conclusion of an agreement with the state, which is currently the owner of the CSE.”

Christodoulides also said particular emphasis had been placed on improving liquidity and market functionality during the year.

In this context, he explained that the procedures for the introduction of a Market Maker were completed in 2025 and that the mechanism was put into effect on December 19, 2025.

Turning to the energy sector, he said that in 2025 the CSE undertook the clearing of transactions in the competitive electricity market from the start of its operation on October 2, 2025.

He said this was done in close cooperation with the competent electricity market authorities, primarily the Cyprus Transmission System Operator, as well as with the CSE’s partners in this field, namely the Athens Stock Exchange and the Hellenic Energy Exchange.

Christodoulides said that “Cyprus has very strong and dynamic businesses from a wide range of economic activities that are not yet listed on the CSE”

“These could further develop their business activities through the stock exchange,” he added.

He also stressed that “emphasis should be placed on the development of the corporate bond market through the exchange to finance private sector projects”.

The CSE head said that this should include bonds issued by semi-government organisations to strengthen their liquidity.

“It is imperative to further develop the secondary market for government bonds on the CSE, including through the adoption of proposals by the exchange for the issuance of domestic government bonds aimed at a broad range of private investors,” he said.

“The year 2025 was another important year of strategic preparation and strengthening for the CSE for its future development,” Christodoulides said.

“The organisation will continue to consistently perform its role in the coming years, supporting businesses and the wider national economy,” he concluded.