Cyprus sharply increased its fireworks imports in 2024, according to Eurostat, with overall EU purchases from non-EU countries rising in both volume and value during this time, highlighting growing demand across the bloc.

Specifically, Eurostat reported that the EU imported approximately 120,000 tonnes of fireworks worth €406.7 million from countries outside the EU during 2024.

This represented a 9.5 per cent increase in volume and a 21.5 per cent rise in value compared with 2023, pointing to higher prices as well as greater quantities entering the EU market.

Most of these imports entered the EU through the Netherlands, which accounted for 37.0 per cent of the total, and Germany, which followed closely with 35.6 per cent.

Poland ranked third but at a considerable distance, handling 7.4 per cent of total EU firework imports.

Against this wider EU backdrop, Cyprus recorded fireworks imports worth €264,052 in 2023, corresponding to 39.513 tonnes.

In 2024, Cyprus imported fireworks valued at €470,468, nearly doubling the previous year’s figure.

The volume of fireworks imported by Cyprus also rose significantly, reaching 79.089 tonnes in 2024, compared with 39.513 tonnes in 2023.