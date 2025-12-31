Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife Emine Erdogan has gifted Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s wife Nilden Bektas Erhurman a composter.

Nilden Bektas Erhurman announced that she had taken receipt of the machine in a post on social media, saying that Emine Erdogan had “expressed her desire to gift me this valuable machine after learning that I am environmental engineer” when the pair met in November in Ankara, where their husbands were holding their first meeting following Tufan Erhurman’s election as Turkish Cypriot leader.

She said the machine will be installed at the Erhurmans’ official residence in the northern sector of the western Nicosia suburb of Ayios Dhometios, allowing for “green waste to be composted and recycled”.

“The resulting compost will then be used as fertiliser in the garden. We aimed to start our environmental efforts from where we are now. Many more environmental projects are on the way,” she said.