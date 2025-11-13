Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued to insist on a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem after his first meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman following the latter’s election last month.

“My dear friends, we believe that the most realistic solution lies in the coexistence of two states on the island. We maintain our stance that a solution in which the two peoples can live side by side in peace, prosperity, and security is possible, and we continue our sincere efforts in this direction,” he said at a press conference after the meeting.

He said Turkey has “made it clear after the process collapsed in 2017” in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana, “when the Greek Cypriot side abandoned the negotiations, which have been ongoing since 1968 but have failed to reach a conclusion, that we will no longer continue simply for the sake of friendly exchanges”.

“We maintain this stance today, in full understanding with the Turkish Cypriot side,” he said.

Erhurman is greeted by Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara

Erhurman, meanwhile, said at the same press conference that “it is unacceptable that decisions regarding the sovereignty of the island of Cyprus disregard or ignore anyone living on the island”.

“Both the TRNC’s demonstrated will and Turkey’s unequivocal determination to seek a solution are clear. Despite this, we face a problem which has remained unsolved for years. A solution to this problem can only be achieved through the shared will of this island’s two constituent peoples. The Turkish Cypriot people exist and will continue to exist,” he said.

Erdogan had begun his remarks at the press conference by saying that the “basis” of the fact that the Cyprus problem remains unsolved is “the Greek Cypriot side’s rejection of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots”.

“The Greek Cypriot side desires to share neither political power nor economic prosperity with the Turkish Cypriots on the island. Moreover, it refuses to do so. The Greek Cypriot administration still sees a solution as reducing the Turkish Cypriots to a minority status in the partnership state it seized by force in 1963, which is now effectively defunct,” he said.

As such, he added, “we must also underscore the mistakes made by the United Nations security council in its approach to the Cyprus problem and the mistakes of the European Union, which accepted the Greek Cypriot administration as a member despite their rejecting of the Annan plan”.

“These erroneous decisions have created a space of complacency for the Greek Cypriot side and led to the continued injustice with regard to the Turkish Cypriots’ rights in their own homeland. Furthermore, the promises made have unfortunately been broken,” he said.

He then added that Erhurman “understands this process very well, both from his previous tenure as prime minister [between 2018 and 2019] and from his experience as a member of the negotiating team between 2008 and 2010”, under then Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat.

“In light of these experiences, it is most appropriate that [Erhurman] strongly emphasises that the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriots will not be compromised in the messages he has recently given to the Greek Cypriot side,” he said.

Away from the frontline of the Cyprus problem, he said that he and Erhurman had “evaluated the projects which have been implemented to enhance the Turkish Cypriots’ wellbeing, make their daily lives easier, and minimise the impact of the isolation and the restrictions to which they have been subjected for decades”.

These efforts, he added, “will continue under the coordination of [Turkish Vice President] Cevdet Yilmaz”.

“Furthermore, our political and diplomatic efforts will continue … to ensure that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus be properly represented in the international community and that its voice and the injustices it has suffered are heard worldwide,” he said.

Erhurman, meanwhile, had begun his address by saying that “relations between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Turkey are incomparably stronger and more deeply rooted than those between any other two states”.

He said that all his predecessors “have managed relations with the Republic of Turkey with great sensitivity and determination during their terms in office”.

“Within the framework of the brotherly ties between the TRNC and Turkey, one of our top priorities will be to further enhance relations between the two countries and to work together towards greater recognition and awareness of our people globally,” he said.

He added that the Turkish Cypriot people “have always felt the trust, support, and solidarity of the Republic of Turkey, as part of its role as a guarantor power”.

“Turkey continues to stand by us today, as it has in all areas to date,” he said.

“[Turkey] not only because of the unwavering brotherly bond between us, but also because of its status as a guarantor power, which provides the legal basis for the Turkish Cypriots to feel safe, especially as in the south of Cyprus and in the region, armament is increasing day by day,” he said.

Turkey, he said, “is one of the most important actors today, as it was yesterday, in all efforts related to the solution of the Cyprus problem”.

On this matter, he stressed that “the Turkish Cypriot people are one of the two equal co-founders in Cyprus”.

“The status of my people is not open to discussion, to negotiation, or to bargaining. The Turkish Cypriot people have sovereign rights over the entire island of Cyprus. It is impossible for the Greek Cypriot leadership or the international community to disregard the will of the Turkish Cypriot people, or to ignore my people,” he said.

He then said that “as the entire world clearly sees in Cyprus, especially in 2004 and in 2017, there is a problem which has remained unresolved for decades, despite the undisputed will for a solution demonstrated by the Turkish Cypriot people and the Republic of Turkey”.

“The while world must know that the Turkish Cypriot people, who have always demonstrated their will for a solution and have never walked away from the table, intend to negotiate for a solution, not for the sake of negotiations,” he said.

Erdogan and Erhurman at the press conference

“No one should perceive the will of the Turkish Cypriot people for a solution as a will to sit at the table with a method which is not time-bound, is not result-orientated, and does not guarantee from the outset that there will be no return to the status quo if the Greek Cypriot leadership once again flips the table at the last minute.”

He added that those stipulations are “not preconditions”, but instead “element of the solution methodology put forward by a people with the will to find a solution after all these years”.

“The Turkish Cypriot people are calm and patient, but also determined. This people have existed under the most difficult conditions and will continue to exist tomorrow. No one will prevent us from meeting the world.”

Earlier in the day, he had visited the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the Republic of Turkey’s founding president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, before then meeting Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

He then met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday evening.