Eurostar said it would resume all of its cross-Channel services on Wednesday but warned there could still be some delays and last-minute cancellations after a power supply failure suspended train trips for much of Tuesday.

The disruption, caused by a fault in the system’s overhead power supply, on Tuesday upended plans for thousands of passengers in London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

In a statement on its website on Wednesday morning, high-speed train operator Eurostar said: “Services resumed today following a power issue in the Channel Tunnel yesterday and some further issues with rail infrastructure overnight.”

“We plan to run all of our services today, however due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations,” it said.