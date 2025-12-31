True to its commitment to offering quality and value for money to every household, Lidl Cyprus is launching a new initiative that makes everyday enjoyment more accessible than ever. From December 31, 2025 December to January 14, 2026, consumers will find over 60 fresh fruits with a 15-per cent discount.

The daily supply of fresh fruit in Lidl Cyprus stores is a strategic choice that reinforces the company’s commitment to quality, freshness and consistency. Through stable partnerships with Cypriot suppliers and a modern distribution network, the company ensures that freshness reaches its stores’ shelves – and its customers’ plate – on a daily basis.

“With this decision, we are strengthening our customers’ access to fresh fruit, offering not only taste and quality, but real value as well. It’s a move that reflects our philosophy: daily support through actions,” said Martin Brandenburger, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Lidl Cyprus.

Lidl Cyprus is steadily strengthening its relationship of trust with consumers, reaffirming its commitment to offering freshness, quality and value for money in every market it operates in. Its goal remains to improve the everyday life of every household, through choices that combine value and taste.

