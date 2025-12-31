A 63-year-old man is in a critical condition after being injured in a freak accident in the car park of a department store in Nicosia, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am on Tuesday, with the man reportedly having offered to help a woman park her car.

As he attempted to enter the woman’s car, it jolted forward, with its open driver’s side door colliding with another vehicle and the man’s neck becoming trapped between the open door and the other vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where he was intubated and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.