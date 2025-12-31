Cyprus’ tourism revenue rose strongly in October 2025 and across the first ten months of the year, reflecting higher overall earnings despite lower average spending per visitor, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Based on results from the passengers survey, revenue from tourism reached €458.60 million in October 2025.

This represented an increase of 12.4 per cent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, when revenue stood at €407.90 million.

For the period from January to October 2025, tourism revenue was estimated at €3.43 billion.

This compared with €2.98 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, marking an increase of 15 per cent.

However, the data also showed a decline in average expenditure per visitor during the month under review.

Average expenditure per person fell to €852.80 in October 2025 from €888.47 in October 2024.

This reflected a decrease of 4 per cent on an annual basis, the report added.

Tourists from the United Kingdom, the largest tourist market, accounted for 31.4 per cent of total arrivals in October 2025.

UK visitors spent an average of €108.42 per day during their stay.

Tourists from Israel, the second largest market in the specific month with 11.1 per cent of total tourists, recorded higher daily spending.

Israeli visitors spent an average of €132.12 per day, according to the survey results.

Visitors from Germany, the third largest market with a share of 7.8 per cent, also showed solid spending levels.

German tourists spent an average of €111.79 per day during October 2025.