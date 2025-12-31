Travelling comedy nomad Victor Pãtrãşcan brings his European tour to Cyprus once again, sharing laughs and real stories. Two shows are planned for January in Cyprus as the comedian presents his Stand-up Comedy in Broken English show.

After travelling to 60 countries and millions of screens, Pãtrãşcan returns to the island in early 2026 for two nights. First up, he will perform in Limassol on January 23 before heading to Nicosia on January 24.

His upcoming show is packed with new material that features his signature style – old insights, unscripted moments and cheeky observations. “He doesn’t provoke just to shock,” say the organisers, “with curiosity and care, he dives into politics, culture, religion, identity and the topics we argue about online but laugh about in real life.

“Yes, Victor talks to the audience,” they add, “but only to the brave who volunteer, so sit wherever you like (even the front row) because he won’t bother you unless you want him to. Whether you’re local, an expat, or just existentially lost, this show is a space to laugh at the absurdity of modern life – together.” Plus, it is fully in English!

Stand-Up Comedy in Broken English

By Victor Pãtrãşcan. January 23. Platonos 19 Street, Limassol. January 24. Kampou 29, Nicosia. 8pm. In English. €15-25