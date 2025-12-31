Snow is expected to fall on the Troodos mountain range on New Year’s Eve, with rain and possible hailstones expected in lower ground across most of the rest of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a chilly four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, cloud, rain, and storms are expected to continue, with snow once again expected in mountainous areas, with temperatures set to drop to just eight degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, a warmer 13 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and just two degrees above freezing in the mountains.

The new year will therefore begin with frost in the mountains, with New Year’s Day expected to be overcast and isolated rain expected in the western half of the island.

More snow is expected to fall on the Troodos mountains on New Year’s Day, while overcast skies are expected to remain through the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable until Friday, when a further drop is expected, before the mercury will once again rise from Saturday.