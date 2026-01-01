Cyprus is preparing to roll out a broad package of tourism actions in 2026, backed by a €74.6 million budget that places sustainability, destination resilience and community benefit at the centre of policy planning.

According to the explanatory note accompanying the 2026 state budget, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is allocating €27.7 million to international promotion and awareness campaigns, alongside €14.9 million for fund schemes aimed largely at upgrading and diversifying the tourism product.

Presenting the budget to parliament, Costas Koumis framed the strategy as a shift in emphasis rather than a change of direction.

Tourism development, he said, is continuing, but with a clearer focus on sustainability, destination viability and respect for both the natural and cultural environment, while ensuring that local communities derive tangible, multiplier benefits from tourism activity.

A significant share of spending will again be channelled into overseas promotion. Of the amounts earmarked for awareness campaigns, €18m is set aside for collaborations with tourism partners abroad, including airlines, while a further €8m will fund advertising campaigns in priority markets identified in the Deputy Ministry’s business plan.

These campaigns will span digital and traditional channels, ranging from advertising through online travel agencies and other electronic platforms to outdoor advertising, printed material and the production of creative content supporting those campaigns.

An additional €1.1m is budgeted for broader tourism promotion and information activities, both overseas and domestically.

These include public relations and promotional events organised through the Deputy Ministry’s foreign offices or central services, targeting tourism professionals as well as the wider public.

Particular emphasis will be placed on special-interest tourism, from conferences, weddings and golf to religious, rural and diving tourism, often through joint actions with tour operators and sector bodies.

Smaller but targeted allocations support the technical backbone of promotion. Around €270,000 will cover the production of promotional material across multiple formats, the creation and adaptation of technical content, text development linked to hospitality and tourism awareness, as well as search engine optimisation aimed at strengthening the visibility of the Deputy Ministry’s digital platforms.

Funding has also been set aside for thematic branding initiatives. €180,000 will be directed towards the development and promotion of the ‘Authentic Routes – Heartland of Legends’ programme, including promotional films, photography, social media campaigns and related advertising material.

Cultural tourism features prominently in the 2026 planning, with €50,000 allocated to the revision of the ‘Aphrodite’ Cultural Route.

Originally created in 2004, the route will be updated to incorporate new archaeological findings, while its presentation will be adapted to meet the expectations of today’s visitors.

Texts will be simplified and expanded, signage and printed material re-edited and reprinted, and translations added in Italian, French, German and Polish.

Audio guides will also be developed, alongside training for tour guides, and a dedicated promotional video will support the route’s visibility on social media.

Additional funds cover a range of supporting actions, including information campaigns linked to employment in tourism, awards recognising excellence within the sector, joint advertising collaborations with tourism-related partners, guided tours requested by institutions and organisations, and promotional activity for the Christmas Villages initiative.

Alongside promotion, the Deputy Ministry is maintaining a strong presence at international tourism exhibitions. The 2026 budget includes €3.6m to support participation in general and special-interest fairs abroad, covering areas such as sports, diving, cycling, conferences, weddings and religious tourism.

A total of €13.2m has been earmarked for incentives supporting sports tourism, conference tourism, wine and local product events, recreational diving certification, accessibility and environmental awareness projects, as well as the digital transition of providers active in special-interest tourism.

The funding also covers Christmas Villages, traditional crafts and experiential workshops, cruise ship calls, health and wellness tourism, hotel upgrades in rural and remote areas, and the creation of authentic experiences aimed at revitalising mountainous and less-developed regions.

The largest allocations within this envelope are directed at upgrading accommodation in rural and remote areas and at revitalising communities through authentic tourism experiences, reflecting the Ministry’s stated aim of spreading tourism benefits more evenly across the island.

Furthermore, the budget provides €1.17m in support for tourism development and promotion bodies.

Funding will cover the six regional tourism boards (Etap), Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca, Famagusta, Troodos, the Cyprus agrotourism company, targeted measures for Akamas communities, and support for the National Blue Flag programme, including beach inspections and water quality monitoring.