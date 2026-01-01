Liverpool could only manage a 0-0 New Year’s Day draw with Leeds United on Thursday that cost Arne Slot’s men precious points in the Premier League title race.

Holders Liverpool are fourth in the standings with 33 points after 19 games, 12 behind leaders Arsenal, while Leeds are 16th with 21 points, seven above the relegation zone.

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin briefly celebrated what he thought was the winning goal with around 10 minutes left to play, but it was ruled out for offside. His goalless game ended a run of scoring in six consecutive matches.

Liverpool lacked any sort of urgency and squandered a couple of good chances, the best being Hugo Ekitike’s header at the far post that went wide of the goal. Home goalkeeper Alisson Becker nearly gifted Ethan Ampadu a goal with a horrible clearance but recovered to save the Welshman’s shot.