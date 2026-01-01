Cyprus’ undertaking of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency comes at a “pivotal moment for Europe”, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said on Thursday.

“Expectations are high. I know that Cyprus is fully prepared to take on this responsibility,” she told newspaper Politis.

She added that she has held “several meetings” with President Nikos Christodoulides, and from those meetings garnered that “the serious preparation and focus on priorities” made by him and his government are “evident”.

“Cyprus brings valuable experience to the European table and is well placed to help guide the union on critical issues, from supporting Ukraine and promoting stability in the Middle East, to managing migration, strengthening energy resilience, and boosting Europe’s competitiveness,” she said.

Asked how Cyprus can during its six-month term strengthen the EU’s cohesion and effectiveness, she said that “frontline states often experience challenges earlier and more intensely”, and that as such, Cyprus can “build on this experience to strengthen cohesion”.

To this end, she said, the island can “focus on what unites member states: security, stability, and tangible results for the people”.

“In practical terms, this means guiding the implementation of the pact on migration and asylum, completing the creation of a common European return system, advancing negotiations on the EU’s long-term budget, and strengthening the European competitiveness agenda,” she said.

On the matter of migration, she described the issue as a “common European challenge” and said that it “cannot be left solely to frontline countries, such as Cyprus” to deal with.

“Therefore, the pact on migration and asylum has the potential to make a real difference with solidarity, responsibility, and clarity through a much more coordinated approach,” she said.

She said that in line with the new migration pact, Cyprus will be able to benefit from the “solidarity pool”, receiving EU funding, operational support, and offers to relocate migrants from other member states.

“This is significant progress, but we do not stop there, she said, before referencing an agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on a common list of safe countries of origin and on revised rules on the application of the concept of safe third countries.

This agreement, she said, “will make the European asylum system more efficient and more harmonised, speeding up procedures, reinforcing borders to decongest member states such as Cyprus, which are exposed”.

She added that to this end, the European Parliament is “ready to work closely with the Cypriot presidency to finalise this return regulation”.

The migration pact was agreed upon in 2024 and is set to begin be implemented this year, effectively redesigning the bloc’s migration system.

The redesign consists of 10 separate pieces of legislation. It provides for a stricter and more unified approach across the bloc to the processing and settling of asylum seekers.

Included in the legislation are provisions for “solidarity” between member states, which includes the voluntary taking on of asylum seekers by states which have the ability to do so, as well as providing financial contributions and operational and technical support.

There are also provisions to help EU countries manage surges in migrant flows, as well as screening of third country nationals upon their entry to the EU, with identity checks, biometric data collection and other checks. This process could take up to seven days.

In addition, regulations regarding the Eurodac database will be altered, allowing for the fingerprints and photographs of those entering the EU illegally to be stored indefinitely.

There are also provisions for faster processing of asylum claims and more watertight rules on asylum claims, as well as uniform reception standards for asylum seekers in terms of housing, schooling, and healthcare.