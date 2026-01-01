Nicosia’s hotels are fully prepared to host the influx of delegates expected to arrive in Cyprus for the country’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with many properties having already undergone substantial renovations, according to Christiana Iacovidou, president of Nicosia’s hoteliers association (Pasyxe).

That readiness, however, comes with a broader warning: without a long-term tourism strategy for the capital, the gains from the Presidency risk being short-lived.

In an interview with Xenodochos magazine, Iacovidou said hotels in the capital are entering the EU Presidency period better prepared and more experienced than in the past.

Asked how Nicosia’s hotel sector is gearing up for the Presidency, she said the city’s hotels are “fully prepared to welcome the delegates”, adding that “they have undertaken serious renovations for this purpose”.

She also pointed out that this is not uncharted territory, noting that Cyprus last held the rotating EU Presidency in the second half of 2012.

“So we are more experienced in the requirements of this institution,” she said.

“Our goal is for this institution to succeed for our country and for the delegates to leave with the best impressions,” Iacovidou added.

Beyond the immediate preparations, however, she stressed that the Presidency alone cannot solve Nicosia’s structural tourism challenges.

To increase visitor flows to the capital and ensure hotels can operate smoothly year-round, she argued that a coordinated and forward-looking plan is needed.

“A strategy must be developed involving all partners for at least the next five years,” she said.

According to Iacovidou, this should include the creation of new infrastructure, as well as better use of existing facilities, with a focus on conference tourism, cultural tourism and short city breaks aimed at visitors with alternative interests.

She also pointed to the old city as an area requiring urgent attention, saying it needs to be beautified and cleaned, while a clear vision should be developed for its future use.

On recent performance, Iacovidou said 2025 closed broadly in line with 2024 for Nicosia’s hotels, while 2026 is expected to be a stronger year, largely due to the impact of the Cyprus EU Presidency.

As for new investments, she said existing hotels have already channelled significant funds into upgrades in anticipation of the Presidency over the next six months. At the same time, permits have been granted for new hotel units, which are expected to come on stream within the next five years.

Even so, she returned to the same core message. Without a comprehensive strategy to boost tourism in the capital, she said, “all hotels” will continue to face difficulties in operating smoothly, even as major international events temporarily lift demand.