The beginning of January brings the arrival a certain type of guest – goblins, also known as kalikanjaroi! Old folk tales say that they arrive this time of year, in early January, and to share with children how Cypriots used to protect themselves from their mischief, CVAR-Severis Foundation organises a special creative event on Saturday.

Through role-playing activities, children will learn about the gang of goblins and the different ways Cypriots used to deal with them. Young participants will get to turn into little goblins and bring their mischief to life in the museum.

During the workshop, which runs from 11am to 12.30pm, participants will play a game with words from the Cypriot dialect used by all the inhabitants of the island, create short theatrical scenes, and design their own goblin.

Designed and led by Kyriakos Theocharous, this workshop wraps up a series of festive events and educational programmes for children at CVAR-Severis Foundation, closing a cycle and opening up the year for new experiences at the museum.

The Goblins Arrive

Children’s workshop on Cypriot legends and traditions. For ages 6 to 12. By Kyriakos Theocharous. January 3. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. €10. In Greek. Tel: 22-300991