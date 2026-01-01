Two motorcycles were found on fire in the square in the centre of Dherynia in the early hours of Thursday morning, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

He wrote in a post on social media that the fire brigade were informed of the burning motorcycles at around 12.55am, and that the motorcycles were of “unknown origin”.

The fire, he said, was extinguished shortly afterwards.

However, a little over 20 minutes later, at 1.17am, a bin was found on fire in the centre of nearby Paralimni.

That fire was also put out, with Kettis saying that the fire had been started “intentionally” by “young people”.