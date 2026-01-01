As a new year begins, a look back at the most read Cyprus Mail business stories between January and November 2025 shows what most captured public attention during a year marked by rapid change, opportunity and uncertainty in Cyprus.

An overview of the top 40 most read business stories reveals what readers followed most closely and what drew their interest across sectors that shape the island’s economy and daily life.

The strongest theme running through the list was aviation and connectivity, with readers showing intense interest in how Cyprus connects to the outside world and what that means for tourism, business and long-term growth.

Stories about Wizz Air dominated the very top of the rankings, led by coverage of the airline launching 10 new routes from Cyprus starting with Paphos, followed closely by reports on new destinations and the resumption of flights from Larnaca to Abu Dhabi.

This appetite for aviation news was reinforced by strong readership for stories on Cyprus airport expansions, new passenger records, and projections that annual capacity would rise to over 17 million passengers.

Readers were clearly drawn to signs that Cyprus was strengthening its position as a regional transport hub, with sustained interest also shown in reports that more than 155 routes would be available during the summer season.

Tourism emerged as the second dominant pillar of reader interest, reflecting the sector’s central role in the economy and its direct impact on employment, prices and regional development.

Highly read stories highlighted British tourists flocking to Cyprus, June arrivals hitting half a million, and Cyprus generating €3.20 billion from tourism in 2024, with Paphos emerging as the top destination.

At the same time, readers engaged strongly with stories that revealed the pressures beneath the tourism boom, including staff shortages at hotels, water shortages in Paphos, flight capacity gaps, and the disclosure that just 100 of 741 hotels were licensed ahead of the tourist season.

Cruise tourism also attracted attention, with strong readership for coverage of the season opening in Limassol with the Marella Discovery II.

Another major focus was property and real estate, often framed through concern rather than optimism.

Among the most read stories were the planned €130 million sale of Secret Valley, warnings that Cyprus law allows foreigners to buy property with minimal oversight, and figures showing that over 50,000 properties had been sold to foreigners by July, with Paphos leading the way.

Readers were also keenly interested in predictions that property prices could fall as supply increases, along with reports that real estate agents risk losing licences under new regulatory requirements.

These stories point to rising public anxiety over affordability, transparency and the long-term sustainability of the property market.

Corporate relocations and strategic business decisions also attracted heavy interest, particularly where jobs and Cyprus’ competitiveness were perceived to be at risk.

Among the most read was the report that BrainRocket was expected to relocate most of its operations from Limassol to Spain, alongside follow-up coverage stating that relocation fears for a major Cyprus employer were unfounded.

Interest in Cyprus as a business hub was further reflected in strong readership for the story that Cyprus became Revolut’s new home for European crypto operations, highlighting the island’s growing profile in fintech and digital finance.

Retail and consumer-facing business news resonated strongly, especially where it affected household budgets or working conditions.

Stories about Jumbo opening two new stores, Sklavenitis setting a new standard for employee benefits, and shoppers facing higher prices for cheap non-EU imports all ranked prominently.

Readers also showed strong engagement with reports that instant payments became available across Cyprus, reflecting interest in everyday financial convenience and digital modernisation.

Economic uncertainty and institutional decisions were another recurring driver of attention.

Highly read stories included coverage of the Cyprus economic climate worsening in June, new fees and charges following the Hellenic Bank and Eurobank merger, and the Central Bank of Cyprus issuing a silver coin honouring an Eoka hero.

Regulation, accountability and enforcement featured prominently, with strong readership for stories on a Cyprus travel agency under investigation after a surge in complaints, €500,000 in undeclared OnlyFans earnings traced by tax authorities, and hoteliers backing legal action against Booking.com.

Geopolitics and strategic risk drew readers whenever Cyprus’ position appeared vulnerable.

Stories warning that Turkey’s energy ambitions challenge Cyprus, and Greece cautioning that Cyprus must pay or risk the collapse of the power interconnection, ranked highly.

There was also sustained interest in Schengen-related developments, including the introduction of fingerprint and facial scans at Schengen airports and repeated coverage of how Schengen membership could improve Cyprus’ competitiveness, shipping prospects and business environment.

National confidence and international perception also played a role, with readers drawn to the boldly framed story “Forget Hollywood, it’s now all about Cyprus,” signalling curiosity and pride in the island’s growing global visibility.

Taken together, the most read business stories of 2025 show a readership deeply engaged with how Cyprus connects to the world, how economic growth affects everyday life, and how policy decisions shape affordability, opportunity and risk.

Although the list does not include December 2025, it nevertheless offers a clear snapshot of 2025 reading preferences, capturing the themes and concerns that defined the year and are likely to continue shaping debate in 2026.