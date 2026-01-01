It’s already the first weekend of 2026! After the island celebrates the arrival of the New Year and banquets, feasts and gift exchanges happen, the events’ agenda is still active. This weekend, enjoy live music performances, the last of the Christmas villages and markets and festive workshops for little ones.

New Year’s Day begins with live music. Lola Bar in Nicosia hosts the Beats’n’Pieces duo, which will perform a lively, swinging and uplifting set at 8.30pm. The rich repertoire of Eleonora Rousou and Alexis Kasinos will bring together vocals, flute, melodica and guitar to transport audiences to jazzy, bossa nova and swing songs from the Greek, English and Spanish music scene.

Also in a musical mood is Savino Music Hall, which will mark the arrival of 2026 with local musicians. Christophoros Christophi, Encarnita and Andreas Andreou comprise the XeFou Band, which will rock Larnaca nightlife on January 1 with their fresh Greek rock sound. Their style blends traditional and contemporary rock elements with Greek music influences. Opening the night is the BlueBallz Band with a special performance to set the mood.

More music will continue on Saturday at the new location of Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club in Nicosia. This event steps back in time to the golden age of early jazz, so get ready for up-tempo beats and swinging melodies led by the William Scott Quintet.

Five musicians (William Scott, Aris Constantinou, George El Haber, Manos Stratis and Ulas Oguc) will revive the spirited sound of Ragtime Jazz, blending tradition and improvisation into a night of timeless live music.

At Home for Cooperation, pianist and singer-songwriter from Cyprus, Rafaella will share her music from her upcoming album Surroundings, along with pieces from her debut studio release, 100 faces, which launched back in 2022. The event is to be an intimate, cosy affair, starting around 7pm.

On Saturday morning, children aged six to 12 can explore the mischievous world of goblins (kalikanjaroi) that arrive this time of the year at an educational programme at CVAR-Severis Foundation. Between 11am and 12.30pm, they will role-play, learn about goblins and how Cypriots protected themselves from them back in the day and become little goblins themselves.

Throughout the weekend, the Official Nicosia Christmas Market at Eleftheria Square will enter its final stretch as it wraps up on January 4 after six weeks. Two days later, on January 6, the eight Christmas Villages 2025-2026 will also close their doors, so this weekend is the last chance to explore some mountain festivities!

Beats’n’Pieces Duo

Live jazz, swing and bossa nova with Eleonora Rousou and Alexis Kasinos. January 1. Lola Bar, Nicosia. 8.30pm

XeFou Band

A night of Greek rock. January 1. Savino Music Hall, Nicosia. 9pm. €10-15. Tel: 99-426011

Ragtime Jazz

With the William Scott Quintet. January 3. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 95147711

Surroundings

Cypriot singer-songerwriter Rafaella presents songs from her upcoming album Surroundings and old pieces. January 3. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 7pm. €8. Tel: 99-355234, 96-394970

The Goblins Arrive

Children’s workshop on Cypriot legends and traditions. For ages 6 to 12. By Kyriakos Theocharous. January 3. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. €10. In Greek. Tel: 22-300991

The Nicosia Christmas Market

Six-week-long market with different handmade artists each day, craft workshops, live performance, street food and drinks. Until January 4. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. www.facebook.com/Handmadein.cy, www.nicosia.org.cy

Cyprus Christmas Villages

Festive markets, handicraft workshops, live music and events. Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara and Statos-Agios Fotios. Until January 6. www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages