A rare and powerful musical encounter is coming to the stage this January, bringing together two voices from different generations in a concert built on emotion, memory and shared feeling. Kostas Hatzis and Daniela will meet in a live performance that promises to be as intimate as it is stirring.

The surprising duo will first meet on the stage of the Strovolos Municipal Theatre on January 23 and then again on January 24 at Rialto Theatre, Limassol.

Hatzis, one of the most enduring voices of Greek music, brings with him songs that have marked decades of collective listening. Classics such as Spoudaioi Anthropoi Alla, Synora i Agapi Den Gnorizei, and Den Eimai Ego return to the stage.

Alongside him, Daniela adds a fresh yet grounded presence. Drawing inspiration from both the Greek and international music scenes, she weaves traditional elements with ethnic influences, giving the programme a renewed pulse. Her presence complements Kostas Hatzis, opening space for something new to emerge.

What defines the evenings is the chemistry between the two artists on stage: a meeting of experience and exploration that feels honest, generous and refreshing. For the audience, it promises a concert that invites listening, feeling and remembering

Kostas Hatzis and Daniela

Two musicians from different generations meet together on stage. January 23. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. January 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €20. www.ticketmaster.cy. Tel: 99-430654