More than 100,000 people are expected to take part in multi-company training programmes approved by the Cyprus Human Resources Development Authority (Anad), which will be rolled out by vocational training centres during the first half of 2026.

The authority said the programmes are designed to strengthen skills across the workforce, with a focus on improving productivity, boosting competitiveness and enhancing the resilience of businesses.

Training will span all sectors of the economy and cover a broad range of professions.

Areas to be addressed include business management, new technologies and innovation, green and blue economy skills, renewable energy and energy efficiency, occupational safety and health, business continuity and the training of trainers.

Digital skills also feature prominently, ranging from basic competencies to more advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics, alongside specialised training tailored to specific professions.

According to Anad, the programmes will be delivered by certified training centres, operating in approved training facilities and using certified lifelong learning trainers.

Participation applications are submitted through the Ermis platform, either before a programme begins or before a quarter of its total duration has been completed.

The approved training schemes fall into three main categories.

Regular multi-company training programmes are aimed primarily at supporting employers in upgrading the skills of their staff in line with operational needs, while also allowing for the participation of unemployed people registered with the public employment service, with the objective of facilitating their return to work.

In this category, 3,721 specifications were approved for 3,413 training programmes, covering around 95,000 participants, with total expenditure amounting to €22.9 million.

A separate group of programmes, classified as being of vital importance, targets mainly managerial and scientific personnel and focuses on specialised or innovative subjects regarded as priorities for the local economy.

These schemes combine institutional training with in-company components and rely on trainers with extensive experience.

A total of 251 such programmes were approved, providing training to 7,000 participants, with funding of €11m.

Continuing training programmes for trade union officials form the third category. These are intended to encourage unions and trade union organisations to strengthen the skills of their officials on issues linked to their trade union role.

In total, 56 specifications were approved for the implementation of 101 programmes, involving 2,800 participants, with expenditure of €0.2m.

Further details are available on Anad’s website, while unemployed individuals interested in joining the programmes are advised to contact the employment offices of the public employment service to obtain the necessary referrals.