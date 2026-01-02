The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday reported that bank deposits and loans increased in Cyprus in November 2025, reflecting continued growth in household savings and credit despite a slowdown compared with October.

According to figures published by the CBC, total loans recorded a net increase of €71.5 million in November 2025 compared with the previous month, mainly driven by lending to households.

The data showed that €50.3m of the increase in loans was linked to household borrowing, highlighting sustained demand for consumer and housing finance.

Total deposits, meanwhile, posted a net increase of €330.8m in November 2025, although this was lower than the €412.3m rise recorded in October 2025.

Of the increase in deposits, €258.6m came from residents of Cyprus, indicating that domestic savers remained the main source of deposit growth.

The balance of total deposits reached €57.9 billion in November 2025, while the outstanding balance of total loans stood at €26.8 billion.

The annual growth rate of total deposits rose to 6.7 per cent in November 2025, compared with 6.3 per cent in October 2025.

Household deposits rose by €176.4m, while deposits by non-financial corporations increased by €26.6m.

Deposits held by other domestic sectors recorded a combined increase of €55.7m in November 2025.

On the lending side, total loans recorded a net increase of €71.5m in November 2025, a sharp slowdown compared with the €336.6m increase recorded in October 2025.

The annual growth rate of total loans rose to 10.5 per cent, up from 10.2 per cent in October 2025.

Loans to residents of Cyprus increased by €58.4m during the month, reflecting continued domestic credit expansion.

Household loans increased by €50.3m, while loans to non-financial corporations recorded a slight decrease of €0.7m, according to the data.

Loans to other domestic sectors recorded a combined increase of €8.7m, the Central Bank of Cyprus concluded.