Cyprus’ Index of Industrial Output Prices remained stable year on year in November 2025, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

The index reached 122.1 units in November 2025, based on 2021 as the base year set at 100 units. This marked a decrease of 0.7 per cent compared to October 2025.

Compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, the index showed no change.

For the period from January to November 2025, the index recorded a decrease of 0.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

On a monthly basis, mining and quarrying prices remained stable in November 2025 compared to October 2025.

Over the same period, prices in water supply and materials recovery increased by 1.1 per cent.

A decrease was recorded in electricity supply, where prices fell by 2.8 per cent.

Prices in manufacturing also declined on a monthly basis, falling by 0.2 per cent.

On an annual basis, mining and quarrying recorded a notable increase of 8.8 per cent compared with November 2024.

Water supply and materials recovery prices rose by 1.4 per cent year on year.

Manufacturing prices edged up slightly, increasing by 0.1 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In contrast, prices in the electricity supply sector declined by 1.1 per cent on an annual basis.

Within manufacturing, several divisions recorded higher prices compared to November 2024.

Prices increased by 3.1 per cent in the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing activities, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment.

The manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment recorded an annual increase of 2.0 per cent.

Prices in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products rose by 1.5 per cent.

The manufacture of rubber and plastic products saw an annual increase of 0.8 per cent.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products recorded a rise of 0.4 per cent.

An annual increase of 0.4 per cent was also recorded in the manufacture of refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products, as well as pharmaceutical products and preparations.

At the same time, prices declined by 1.0 per cent in the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products.

A decrease of 0.4 per cent was also recorded in the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing.