Cyprus’ retail trade continued to expand in November 2025, supported by solid consumer demand across most categories, according to figures released on Friday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Turnover Value Index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, rose by 4.6 per cent compared with November 2024, while the Turnover Volume Index increased by 7.6 per cent.

Using 2021 as the base year, the aggregated value index reached 145.4 and the volume index 132.1 .

Over the January–November period, retail trade recorded cumulative growth of 6.2 per cent in value terms and 7.8 per cent in volume compared with the same period a year earlier.

Among individual categories, food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores delivered the strongest annual performance, with value jumping 17.4 per cent to 162.9 and volume surging 22.5 per cent to 136.4.

Supermarket trade also strengthened, as value rose by 5.3 per cent to 142.2 and volume increased 8 per cent to 122.9.

Clothing and footwear continued to post solid gains, with value up 4.8 per cent to 167.6 and volume advancing 14.1 per cent to 171.4.

Information and communication equipment recorded notable growth, with value increasing 6 per cent to 173.5 and volume climbing 15.2 per cent to 211.6.

Other household equipment, including construction materials, furniture, electrical appliances and lighting, grew more moderately, rising 4.3 per cent in value to 150.9 and 6.2 per cent in volume to 138.4.

Pharmaceuticals, orthopaedic goods and cosmetics maintained steady, posting a 4.7 per cent rise in value to 154.6 and a 3 per cent increase in volume to 143.5.

Flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods and second-hand goods also expanded, with value up 7.3 per cent to 155.6 and volume rising 5.1 per cent to 129.4.

By contrast, cultural and recreation goods declined slightly, with value falling 1.3 per cent to 123.9 and volume slipping 1.5 per cent to 112.1.

Retail sales not in stores, including online and mail-order trade, recorded the sharpest contraction, dropping 13.7 per cent in value to 118.1 and 12 per cent in volume to 111.2, despite remaining positive on a year-to-date basis.

Automotive fuel sales also declined, falling 5.8 per cent in value to 112.6 and 3.6 per cent in volume to 101.7.

For broader aggregates, retail trade excluding automotive fuel increased by 5.6 per cent in value and 8.7 per cent in volume.

Edible goods rose 7.1 per cent in value to 144.8 and 10.1 per cent in volume to 124.5, while non-edible goods grew 4 per cent in value to 154.2 and 7.5 per cent in volume to 148.1.

According to Cystat, the Turnover Value Index is calculated at current prices, while the Turnover Volume Index is derived at constant prices using the Consumer Price Index as a deflator .