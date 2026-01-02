The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced an intensive educational seminar titled From Salesperson to Sales Consultant: Creating Added Value for Every Customer.

The seminar will take place in Nicosia on February 3, 2026, and aims to equip professionals with the methodologies required to navigate a rapidly evolving market environment.

Hosted at the Keve building, the programme will run from 08:45 to 16:45 under the instruction of Michalis Maimaris, with all teaching conducted in Greek.

“The market environment is constantly evolving and thus the sales sector is changing,” according to a statement from the chamber highlighting the necessity of the training.

How a sale is carried out today is of greater importance than what product or service is being sold, the organisation noted when explaining the rationale behind the curriculum.

The market has a need for assertive salespeople who provide added value to their clients, as customers today require sales consultants who solve problems and facilitate their daily lives, the organisers added.

The primary objective of the educational programme is to highlight the role of the salesperson as a sales consultant who adds surplus value to the relationship between the seller and the buyer.

“Products and services are very similar to each other; the element of their differentiation is the way followed by the salesperson so that the sale takes place,” the training syllabus notes.

Participants will explore why a new sales methodology and culture must be created, alongside the significant power of a salesperson’s behaviour during the transaction process.

Strategies for winning over even the “toughest” customers will be a core focus, alongside mastering the sales dialogue and promoting both existing and new products.

The seminar will examine how much a company’s profitability can be improved through new products or the specific methods of cross-selling and up-selling.

Trainees will also be taught to distinguish between passive and assertive attitudes in sales, particularly when managing objections raised by clients.

The programme is specifically designed for Sales Managers, Sales Supervisors, Store Managers, Key Account Managers, and personnel from sales and marketing departments.

Upon completion of the seven-hour course, attendees will understand that the rules of the game have changed and that a salesperson can no longer rely solely on the value of the products they promote.

Modern professionals must recognise that they are part of the product themselves, adding value to the sales process through their personal expertise and approach.

The curriculum includes techniques for promoting supplementary products to increase the average sale value, as well as methods for successfully launching new products to meet specific targets.

Instruction will also cover how to create needs in the customer so that they desire to purchase additional products or services of their own accord.

Participants will learn to recognise various customer personality styles, showing they understand their perceptions and needs to adapt the sales dialogue accordingly.

The total cost for the seminar is €240, though it is heavily subsidised by the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad) with a grant of €140, leaving a final participation fee of €100.

Those interested in the subsidised training programme may contact the Chamber via telephone at +357 22889746 or through email for further registration details.