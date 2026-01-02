A world-famous Michael Jackson tribute show is coming to Cyprus this January, bringing back the tunes, dance moves and spirit of the pop king. His most renowned understudy, Sergio Cortes, takes on the role of paying homage to Michael Jackson and he is getting ready for two shows next month.

On January 10 in Nicosia and January 11 in Limassol, the Live Tribute Show: Michael Jackson will offer audiences an electrifying show, celebrating the artist. Well-known for his perfect embodiment, Cortez will present Jackson’s most famous hits such as Bad, Smooth Criminal and Thriller.

“Sergio Cortez doesn’t just look like Jackson,” say organisers, “he looks incredibly similar. His looks, voice timbre and movements are all the result of years of training and improvement. Jackson’s fans from all over the world consider him the best imitator, and we completely agree with them. Of particular note are Cortez’s costumes, which faithfully replicate images from Jackson’s most famous performances.”

Originally from Spain, Cortez met Michael Jackson in person and is said to have been hired by his family as an understudy to fool the paparazzi. Now, he takes global stages to continue the legacy of Jackson’s timeless pop hits.

Live Tribute Show: Michael Jackson

2-hour tribute show with Sergio Cortes. January 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. January 11. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 7pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com