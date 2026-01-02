A 45-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from Paphos were both arrested after seven stolen laptops, seven stolen mobile phones, and other stolen goods were found in their apartment, the police said on Friday.

The pair were arrested on Thursday afternoon, with the police saying that the arrests came about “as part of an assessment of information regarding the possession of stolen property”.

A search of their apartment was conducted, with two electronic tablets and a watch being found alongside the laptops and mobile phones.

The police said that a “small quantity” of drugs was also found on the man’s person.

They added that neither of the pair could “provide a satisfactory explanation for the origin” of any of the items found in their apartment, and that their investigation into the matter is ongoing.