A seven-year-old girl is in a serious but stable condition at Makarios hospital after being injured in a road collision in Limassol on New Year’s Day, police said.

The crash occurred at around 10am along Ellados street when the child’s 41-year-old father apparently lost consciousness and control of the vehicle, which veered left, struck a parked car and proceeded to crash into a wall.

All three occupants of the car were injured in the impact.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Limassol general hospital, where he was detained as a precaution before being released.

His 13-year-old son, who was seated in the front passenger seat, also suffered minor injuries.

The seven-year-old girl, who was sitting in the back seat, was initially taken to Limassol general hospital, where doctors diagnosed a fractured left wrist and mesenteric trauma [set of tissues responsible for holding intestines in place] with internal bleeding.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to Makarios hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Doctors said her condition remains serious, but she is out of danger.

Limassol police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, including whether the children were wearing seat belts or in appropriate child booster seats.