Police on Friday said they have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a hotel in Limassol on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm, with the police saying that two people riding on a motorcycle fired “multiple shots” at the hotel, with the bullets hitting the building’s façade.

The shots, police said, “caused a disturbance”, with the hotel located “in the heart of Limassol”.

They said they “rushed to the scene” to begin their investigation into the matter, but that as yet, the exact number of shots fired and the weapon used have not been determined, while the shooters’ motives also remain unknown.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined and eyewitness statements taken.