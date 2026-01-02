The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is eager to present its new concert programme, starting from mid-January 2026. An inspired, diverse and artistically wide-ranging programme awaits audiences as the new year rolls in, featuring a compelling selection of classical masterpieces alongside contemporary musical works.

The year begins with a Starlight 3 concert with soprano Miah Persson and conductor Wolfram Christ, who will lead the orchestra into pieces by Fanny Mendelssohn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven. Two concert evenings will take place, first in Limassol on January 15, then in Nicosia on January 16.

Bringing Cypriot sounds and traditional melodies to Pallas Theatre, the Cyprophonia 1 concert on January 30 will invite Alex Panayi and Kyriaki Kountouri onto the stage. Together with the orchestra, they will present compositions by Cypriot artists Giorgos Karvellos, Alex Panayi, Stavros Stavrou, Stergios Mavrikis, Christina Georgiou, Michalis Christodoulides and others.

January’s final concert places the focus on Chamber Music 4. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Piano Quartet will present pieces by Gabriel Fauré and Johannes Brahms, performing in Nicosia (January 31) and Larnaca (February 1). Taking the stage will be violinist Wolfgang Schroeder, viola player Kumiko Okytomi, cellist Jakub Otčenašek, and pianist Gergana Georgieva, who will charm listeners into a new month’s programme.

January with CYSO

