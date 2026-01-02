Friday’s weather is expected to be cloudy but no rain is expected to fall, with temperatures set to rise to 13 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and just a chilly two degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to clear, with temperatures set to drop to a bracing four degrees Celsius inland, seven degrees Celsius on the coasts, and two degrees below freezing in the mountains.

Saturday morning is expected to begin with frost in the mountains and some lower areas, with clear skies expected, while cloud cover is expected to return for Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to increase over the weekend.