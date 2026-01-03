Paphos was featured on a list of destinations which have the “perfect breeze”, following a study carried out by British meteorologist Jim NR Dale.

The result of Dale’s study saw Paphos listed in third place, behind only Sydney and Rio de Janeiro, with the study taking into account four key factors: temperature, humidity, windspeed and wind direction.

According to British newspaper the Daily Mail, Dale said the perfect breeze seamlessly balances those key factors.

“The perfect breeze can be elusive, especially on hot and sticky days when you need it most. But when all the elements align, windspeed, direction and just the right level of humidity, it can be more refreshing than any air conditioning and completely natural,” he said.

Sydney topped the list and Rio de Janeiro placed in second, with the top five being rounded out by Paphos, Puerto de la Cruz on the Spanish island of Tenerife, and Phuket, in Thailand.

Australia’s Whitsundays placed in sixth, while Ibiza placed in seventh, Cefalu, on the Italian island of Sicily, placed in eighth, and the top ten was completed by the Sri Lankan city of Galle and Boa Vista in Cape Verde.