Sounds full of wonder, magic, enchantment and adventure await as the Harry’s Magic Symphony concert bring melodies from the world of Harry Potter. The Lords of the Sound symphony orchestra returns to Cyprus this January to present this unique performance that will tour Paphos, Nicosia and Limassol.

The first concert will take place at Markideio Theatre, Paphos on January 21, followed by a Limassol concert at Monte Caputo on January 24 and a Nicosia performance on the following evening at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

The music that accompanied the most thrilling scenes from the legendary film saga will come to life in the orchestra’s live performance, taking audiences back to that first journey on the Hogwarts Express to the epic battles against the dark forces.

“You’ll immerse yourself in the magical world,” say organisers in anticipation of the Cyprus concerts, “feeling every chord, every note, as if you’ve become part of the enchanting universe. But that’s not all! You will witness a grand visualised show that will create an atmosphere of unparalleled fairy-tale wonder, with lighting and visual effects adding even more magic and vibrant impressions to the evening.”

Apart from the iconic soundtrack performed by the orchestra, talented soloists and a vocal ensemble, the concert will also feature visual effects and even appearances from the film’s characters.

“Harry’s Magic Symphony is more than just a concert,” organisers conclude. “It is a journey into a world where every note is infused with magic, and every guest becomes a participant in this unforgettable event. Come and share this evening of magic, music, and enchanting adventures with us!

Harry’s Magic Symphony

Lords of the Sound symphony orchestra performs music from the Harry Potter films. January 21. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. January 24. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 3.30pm. January 25. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com