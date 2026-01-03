A photography exhibition will travel around Cyprus in the first few months of 2026, shining a light on unhealthy and emotionally abusive relationships. Photographer Anna-Maria Weinhold will present her Home is not a Place. It is a Feeling exhibition in three cities this January, February and March.

Exploring the impact of toxic and unhealthy relationships on our thoughts, feelings and behaviour, the exhibition will premiere in Nicosia at Prozak’s Common Room on January 30. Talking about this body of work, the artist says: “I visualise emotions such as anger, feeling unsafe, feeling lost, feeling empty and others that come along when being exposed to emotionally abusive relationships. My aim is to create awareness about this topic, to share my personal and other people’s experiences, to create a space to validate these emotions and create understanding and compassion.”

Aiming to make the event more than just an exhibition but an experience, the event’s goal is to be interactive, for people to share and learn from one another. Conversation cards and information around emotionally abusive relationships will be spread around the exhibition space, as well as special guests who will join the exhibition opening, providing insights into the topic.

After it completes its stay at Prozak on February 4, it will travel to Morfi Gallery in Limassol, where it will be exhibited from February 13 to 18 and finally to Paphos, where it will stay at Palia Ilektriki from March 9 to 14.

Home is not a Place. It is a Feeling

Photography exhibition by Anna-Maria Weinhold. January 30-February 4. Prozak, Nicosia. February 13-18. Morfi Gallery, Limassol. March 9-14. Palia Ilektriki, Paphos