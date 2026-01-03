A car and various other items which had been reported stolen in recent days were found in what the police on Sunday described as a “fenced area” in Larnaca, with the plot of land’s 50-year-old owner and a 48-year-old associate both having been arrested.

The police said the car was located on Saturday, with a second car, which had been reportedly used in a burglary in Larnaca, also being found at the location.

That burglary, the police said, had been carried out on December 26, with two televisions and a sound mixing device having been stolen from a shop.

A search of the plot in which the car was found turned up multiple televisions, loudspeakers, and other electronic items, with the police believing that among the items found were the goods stolen on December 26.

As such, the 50-year-old was arrested, while the 48-year-old, who was also at the scene, was also arrested after the police discovered that an arrest warrant had been put out against him following the December 26 burglary and the theft of a car.

The 48-year-old is also under investigation in connection with alleged traffic violations and a reported road traffic collision involving the stolen car.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.