Saturday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather from time to time in some parts.

Temperatures are set to rise to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and seven degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain mainly clear, allowing for temperatures to drop to five degrees Celsius inland, eight degrees Celsius on the coasts, and exactly zero degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies will also be the order of Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with temperatures set to rise over the coming days.