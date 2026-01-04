Flights to and from Cyprus were impacted after Greece temporarily closed its airspace on Sunday due to what it described as “a technical problem with radio frequencies”.

The Cypriot transport ministry said the airspace closure impacted flights between Cyprus and Greece, as well as flights to and from Cyprus which were due to fly over Greece en route.

It advised passengers to contact their airlines for information before travelling to airports.

The issue occurred shortly before 10am on Sunday, with the Greek civil aviation authority issuing a directive to avoid all flights in Greek airspace.

News website Euronews reported that the issue is related to communications between aircraft and control towers, while Greek public broadcaster ERT reported that as of midday, all aircraft heading to Greek airports are now being ordered to divert.

The majority of those flights have been diverted to neighbouring Turkey.

On Sunday afternoon, the Greek civil aviation authority said a small number of flights are now taking off from and landing at the country’s airports, but that this number, as well as the number of aircraft allowed to transit over Greece, has been limited.

It added that the problem is being investigated “together with competent external bodies”.