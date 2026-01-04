The underground cave linked to Saint Lambrianos in the village of Emba is now closed to the public, after cracks were found in the rock and fears raised over possible collapses.

“The cave is no longer accessible, as there is a real risk of rockfalls,” Marios Metaxas, the community leader of Emba told CyBC TV.

“In recent years, cracks have been observed in the rocks. This makes access dangerous.”

He has formally asked the Department of Antiquities to step in. He says urgent work is needed to protect and improve the site.

He described it as “a natural monument of unique beauty” that remains largely unknown, despite its historical and natural value.

The cave in Emba is one of two underground sites connected to Saint Lambrianos.

The other is in the centre of Paphos, opposite the well-known catacombs of Saint Solomoni.

Despite its location in a busy tourist area, it is often missed by visitors.

Both sites are considered important for their history and culture.

According to historical sources, Saint Lambrianos lived for several years in the catacomb bearing his name, a few metres below ground.

He later moved to another village. Access to the Paphos catacomb is via a stone staircase.

The staircase itself is a religious and archaeological monument. It is directly linked to Christian tradition and the wider history of the area.

Local authorities say it strengthens religious tourism in the city.

At the entrance of the Emba cave, water flows naturally from the rock.

This water is regarded by locals as holy water linked to Saint Lambrianos.

Residents of Emba and nearby communities believe it helps with headaches and skin conditions.

Inside the cave, large stalactites and stalagmites can be seen. They were formed over millions of years.

Experts describe the cave as a rare natural formation. Because of safety concerns, the site is now sealed off.

The community leader said this decision was taken to prevent injuries or loss of life. Local tradition adds another layer to the cave’s story.

Villagers say that in times of danger, residents used the cave as a shelter. One legend refers to raids by Saracens.

According to the legend, a sack filled with gold coins was hidden inside the cave and was never recovered.

Saint Lambrianos himself is considered a unique figure in the orthodox church. His memory is recognised officially. However, there is no formal feast day in his name.

Despite the myths and beliefs, local officials stress the facts remain clear. The caves of Paphos and Emba are rare underground sites with religious, historical and natural importance.

For now, one of them remains out of reach, waiting for protection work to decide its future.