Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Sunday called for the rule of law, human rights, civilisation, and peace to be the “foundation” of the global order in a statement released in light of United State forces carrying out airstrikes in Venezuela and capturing both its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Saturday.

“What is happening today in Venezuela, in Palestine, and in many other places once again reveals the tension between ‘what is’ and ‘what should be’. This tension has existed throughout world history, in many parts of the world,” he began.

He added that “what is” in the current state of global affairs is “a world where self-interest and power are the determining factors”.

“This is true within countries themselves and in many aspects of international relations,” he said.

However, he said, “what should be” is “a new order where rules are the determining factor, where the rule of law, human rights, civilisation, and peace form the foundation”.

“Identifying ‘what is’ is not the same as accepting ‘what is’ as it is. The world, humanity, and civilisation must not lose the ideals and values of ‘what should be’, which have been forged over centuries at great cost,” he said.

His comments come after Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos had said on Saturday evening that Cyprus’ position is in favour of “de-escalation, restraint and a resolution that respects international law” in Venezuela.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Venezuela, in coordination with the EU and other partners. I remain in close contact with the EU high representative for foreign policy Kaja Kallas,” he said.

He added that Cyprus’ “longstanding travel advice to avoid all travel to Venezuela” remains in force.

“We are ready to provide consular assistance to Cypriot citizens if needed in coordination with our EU partners,” he said.

Earlier, Kallas had stated that the EU is “closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela”, and that she had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the matter.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority,” she said.