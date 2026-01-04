Eurosystem total assets and liabilities rose by €28.95 billion during the week ending December 26, 2025, reaching a consolidated total of €6.16 trillion as part of its regular financial reporting.

Gold and gold receivables remained unchanged at €1.13 trillion, while claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency fell by €531 million to €501.58 million.

Within those foreign currency claims, receivables from the IMF decreased by €321 million to €224.48 million, and balances with banks and security investments dropped by €210 million to €277.1 million.

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency saw a modest increase of €49 million, bringing the total to €17.6 million.

A significant rise was recorded in claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro, which jumped by €3.94 billion to reach €33.91 billion.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations increased by €11.39 billion to €36.71 billion, primarily driven by main refinancing operations which rose by €10.8 billion.

Longer-term refinancing operations also saw an uptick of €587 million, whilst the marginal lending facility recorded a minor decrease of €1 million.

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro grew by €8.57 billion, ending the week at €32.58 billion.

Securities held by euro area residents denominated in euro fell by €143 million to €4.07 trillion, with those held specifically for monetary policy purposes accounting for €3.75 trillion of that total.

General government debt denominated in euro remained stable at €20.17 billion, while the “other assets” category increased by €5.68 billion to reach €322.45 billion.

On the liabilities side, banknotes in circulation experienced a notable increase of €8.15 billion, bringing the total value to €1.62 trillion.

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations fell by €7.33 billion, though this figure masked a €54.5 billion rise in current accounts and a €61.83 billion drop in the deposit facility.

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions decreased by €686 million, while liabilities to other euro area residents grew by €9.69 billion to €198.35 billion.

Within that category, general government liabilities rose by €8.1 billion, and other liabilities increased by €1.59 billion.

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro saw a substantial weekly rise of €12.88 billion, reaching €174.97 billion.

Foreign currency liabilities to euro area residents fell by €74 million, but those to non-euro area residents rose by €190 million to €2.87 billion.

The counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF remained constant at €170.15 billion.

Other liabilities within the Eurosystem increased by €6.13 billion, whilst revaluation accounts and capital and reserves stood firm at €1.1 trillion and €36.93 million respectively.